Dec 9 (Reuters) - NITTO SEIMO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.14 6.30 Operating 444 mln 180 mln Recurring 335 mln 80 mln Net 83 mln 30 mln NOTE - Nitto Seimo Co Ltd manufactures fishing nets. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3524.TK1.