Dec 9 (Reuters) - MEGANESUPER CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.45 11.43 Operating loss 137 mln prft 139 mln Recurring loss 225 mln prft 72 mln Net loss 316 mln prft 11 mln NOTE - Meganesuper Co Ltd is a retailer of eyeglasses. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3318.TK1.