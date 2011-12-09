Dec 9 (Reuters) - SOFTWARE SERVICE INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 30.00 yen 25.00 yen NOTE - Software Service Inc develops and sells medical information systems. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3733.TK1.