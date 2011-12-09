Dec 9 (Reuters) - TOYOTA MOTOR CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 18.20 trln Operating 200.00 Pretax 170.00 Net 180.00 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .