Dec 9 (Reuters) - TANSEISHA CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 51.50 51.50 Operating 540 mln 1.19 Recurring 590 mln 1.24 Net 250 mln 1.00 NOTE - Tanseisha Co Ltd plans and designs displays for commercial facilities. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9743.TK1.