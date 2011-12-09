Dec 9 (Reuters) - MIROKU MANUFACTURING CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.00 9.00 Operating loss 50 mln loss 170 mln Recurring 190 mln 70 mln Net 80 mln 30 mln NOTE - Miroku Manufacturing Corp is a top hunting gun maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7983.TK1.