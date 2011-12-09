Dec 9 (Reuters) - ISHII HYOKI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.23 12.68 Operating loss 1.25 loss 340 mln Recurring loss 1.19 loss 243 mln Net loss 10.08 loss 8.71 NOTE - Ishii Hyoki Co Ltd holds a major share in machines producing printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6336.TK1.