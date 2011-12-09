Dec 9 (Reuters) - NITTO SEIMO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to April 30,2012 April 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.00 11.80 Recurring 350 mln 200 mln Net 140 mln 80 mln NOTE - Nitto Seimo Co Ltd manufactures fishing nets. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3524.TK1.