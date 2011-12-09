Dec 9 (Reuters) - SEIYOKEN PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.66 2.83 Operating loss 275 mln loss 132 mln Recurring loss 259 mln loss 116 mln Net loss 84 mln prft 59 mln NOTE - Seiyoken operates a restaurant chain in the Tokyo area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9734.TK1.