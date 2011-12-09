Dec 9 (Reuters) - NIPPON TELEPHONE INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to April 30,2012 April 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.38 6.18 Operating 44 mln 19 mln Recurring 47 mln 15 mln Net 34 mln 7 mln NOTE - Nippon Telephone Inc sells mobile phones.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9425.TK1.