UPDATE 2-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
Dec 9 (Reuters) - NIPPON TELEPHONE INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to April 30,2012 April 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.38 6.18 Operating 44 mln 19 mln Recurring 47 mln 15 mln Net 34 mln 7 mln NOTE - Nippon Telephone Inc sells mobile phones.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9425.TK1.
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
* Reported Q1 net profit of 654 mln euros, in line with forecasts