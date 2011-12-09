Dec 9 (Reuters) - SUZUKI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.86 6.49 Recurring 217 mln 431 mln Net 118 mln 231 mln NOTE - Suzuki Co Ltd produces connector parts and semiconductor leadframes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6785.TK1.