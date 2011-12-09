INSIGHT-Secret rebates send European plastics benchmark above true cost
* Ethylene benchmark written into purchase contracts for plastics
TOKYO Dec 9 Kondotec Inc said on Friday it planned a 2-for-1 share split on January 1, for shareholders as of December 31.
Companies often split shares to improve their liquidity and make them more attractive to individual investors.
NOTE - Kondotec Inc is a major maker and wholesaler of construction materials. ((Tokyo Equities Desk +81-3-6441-1801))
* Ethylene benchmark written into purchase contracts for plastics
* Inventory at Qinhuangdao port fell sharply (Adds international prices and bullets)