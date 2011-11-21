TOKYO Nov 21 Chile's Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, offered a 5.1 percent cut in physical copper premiums to its Japanese buyers for 2012, trading sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company offered a $93 premium per tonne over the cash London Metal Exchange copper prices, down from the $98 premium Japanese buyers paid this year, the sources said. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)