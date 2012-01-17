TOKYO Jan 17 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday after China's fourth-quarter GDP growth came in at an annual rate of 8.9 percent, slightly above market expectations of an 8.7 percent rise.

The euro last traded 0.3 percent higher at $1.2704, with traders saying stop-loss buying helped it extend gains. The Australian dollar also rose in the wake of the data, adding 0.4 percent to $1.0353.