TOKYO Jan 10 Nomura Holdings said on Tuesday that Jesse Bhattal would retire as head of its wholesale division and from his post as deputy president of the Japanese investment bank.

Takumi Shibata, Nomura's COO, will take over Bhattal's responsibilities on an interim basis while leading the search for a permanent successor, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)