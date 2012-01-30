TOKYO Jan 30 NEC Corp's debt
rating was lowered to BBB- from BBB by Standard & Poors on
Monday, leaving it just above junk status.
The credit ratings agency kept its outlook on the Japanese
IT services company stable.
NEC on Thursday said it would slash 10,000 jobs, in a bid to
stem losses it blames on weak demand for its smartphones, as
well as on inroads by foreign rivals into the domestic IT
infrastructure business. It warned it would post a net loss of
100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) for the year to March
31.
($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)