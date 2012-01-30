TOKYO Jan 30 NEC Corp's debt rating was lowered to BBB- from BBB by Standard & Poors on Monday, leaving it just above junk status.

The credit ratings agency kept its outlook on the Japanese IT services company stable.

NEC on Thursday said it would slash 10,000 jobs, in a bid to stem losses it blames on weak demand for its smartphones, as well as on inroads by foreign rivals into the domestic IT infrastructure business. It warned it would post a net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) for the year to March 31. ($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)