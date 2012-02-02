TOKYO Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that it aims to sell 1,000 of its "86" sports car model per month in Japan, with sales to begin on April 6.

Toyota also announced pricing on the much-awaited lightweight car, with the lowest grade 6-speed manual version starting at 1.99 million yen ($26,100).

The 86, called "hachi-roku" in Japanese, was developed with Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, which will sell the car as the BRZ under its Subaru brand. Toyota plans to sell the same car under its youth-oriented Scion brand as the FR-S in the United States.