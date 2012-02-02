Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
TOKYO Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that it aims to sell 1,000 of its "86" sports car model per month in Japan, with sales to begin on April 6.
Toyota also announced pricing on the much-awaited lightweight car, with the lowest grade 6-speed manual version starting at 1.99 million yen ($26,100).
The 86, called "hachi-roku" in Japanese, was developed with Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, which will sell the car as the BRZ under its Subaru brand. Toyota plans to sell the same car under its youth-oriented Scion brand as the FR-S in the United States.
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.