TOKYO Feb 6 The yen has appreciated due
to a loss of trust in other currencies, the country's economics
minister said on Monday.
"Trust in currencies other than the yen is currently falling
globally. The market is judging now which currency is worse off
than others, and as a result the yen, which should not be an
attractive currency, is strong against the dollar and the euro,"
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said in parliament.
The yen last week edged towards to a record high set against
the dollar in October, sparking concern that Japanese
authorities may step in to curb its strength. The greenback has
since trimmed losses against the yen on Friday's upbeat U.S.
jobs data.