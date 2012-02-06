TOKYO Feb 6 The yen has appreciated due to a loss of trust in other currencies, the country's economics minister said on Monday.

"Trust in currencies other than the yen is currently falling globally. The market is judging now which currency is worse off than others, and as a result the yen, which should not be an attractive currency, is strong against the dollar and the euro," Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said in parliament.

The yen last week edged towards to a record high set against the dollar in October, sparking concern that Japanese authorities may step in to curb its strength. The greenback has since trimmed losses against the yen on Friday's upbeat U.S. jobs data.