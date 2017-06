TOKYO Feb 22 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut its rating on Panasonic Corp's long-term debt by one notch to A minus as competition and weak demand for the firm's products pressures profits.

S&P cited concerns about the consumer electronics company's struggling television unit and said its outlook was negative.

The downgrade follows a similar cut by Moody's on Jan 20, which lowered its rating on the firm to A2 from A1.

In the year that ends March 31, Panasonic expects to post a record loss of 780 billion yen ($9.78 billion) as it counts the cost of restructuring its business.