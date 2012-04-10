TOKYO, April 10 Sharp Corp, is seeking investment in its main factory in Japan from suppliers Toppan Printing and Dai Nippon Printing in a bid to split the fabrication subsidiary from the rest of the Sharp Group, a source familiar with the matter said.

The latest step by Japan's leading maker of liquid crystal displays to distance itself from the loss-making plant comes after it in March sold a 46.48 percent stake in the Sakai facility to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.

