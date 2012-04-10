TOKYO, April 10 Sharp Corp, is seeking
investment in its main factory in Japan from suppliers Toppan
Printing and Dai Nippon Printing in a bid to
split the fabrication subsidiary from the rest of the Sharp
Group, a source familiar with the matter said.
The latest step by Japan's leading maker of liquid crystal
displays to distance itself from the loss-making plant comes
after it in March sold a 46.48 percent stake in the Sakai
facility to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.
