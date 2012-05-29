(Repeats to attach to alerts)
TOKYO May 29 Mizuho Financial Group's (8411.T)
markets unit is earning better-than-expected profits this
quarter due to trading gains on Japanese government bonds and
U.S. Treasuries, but uncertainty remains for the quarters ahead,
the unit's head said on Tuesday.
The division, which conducts proprietary trading as well as
client transactions, had expected business would be tough in the
financial year that started on April 1, Yasumasa Nishi, head of
the markets unit at Japan's second-largest lender by assets,
said in an interview with Reuters.
"But yields fell more than we had expected in the first
quarter and we are seeing bigger profits than expected," he
said.
"It's a very good start, but the environment is far from
reassuring," he added, pointing to the euro crisis.
Nishi also said the bank was increasing its holdings of U.S.
Treasuries and mortgage securities guaranteed by the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) to bolster its
returns as yields on JGBs steadily decline.
"JGBs' carry gains are getting smaller and smaller. We are
increasing the weight of U.S. bonds in our portfolio to secure
profits," he said, adding that it might boost the proportion of
Ginnie Mae securities to nearly 40 percent of its fixed-income
portfolio's risk volume.
Mizuho and its rival Japanese banks reaped hefty trading
gains on bonds in the financial year ended in March as interest
rates fell sharply.
But they had expected profits from market operations to
shrink substantially in the current financial year, with already
razor-thin yields on Japanese government bonds leaving little
room for bond prices to rise further.
