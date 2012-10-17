By Hideyuki Sano and Takefumi Ito
TOKYO Oct 17 Mitsui Life Insurance plans to
increase its bond holdings by 30 to 40 billion yen ($380-$507
million) in the six months to March and continue reducing its
Japanese equities exposure, sticking to a conservative
investment strategy, a company executive said on Wednesday.
Mitsui, Japan's fifth-largest life insurer with assets under
management of 6.5 trillion yen, will seek chances to buy bonds
as it expects U.S. and Japanese yields to edge up this quarter
with global monetary easing offsetting the effect of a slowing
world economy.
The company did not specify how much it would buy in
domestic and foreign bonds in the second half of the fiscal year
to March, though it said it had increased its holdings of
foreign bonds and cut those of domestic bonds in the first half.
"Bond yields likely hit a bottom in the summer and will
probably rise in the current quarter," Akihiro Fujioka, head of
investment planning at Mitsui, told Reuters in an interview.
"We would like to buy when that happens," he said.
Fujioka said the outlook for the following quarters was less
certain due to the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts
and tax hikes set to take hold early next year, while the impact
of monetary easing could also fade.
"Monetary easing is essentially just about buying time, not
a solution to the fiscal problem. To solve it, you need growth.
If you just have austerity measures, you might have more bad
debts and the economy will just go down," Fujioka said.
"We will probably increase bonds by perhaps 30-40 billion
yen. It will probably stop short of 50 billion yen," he said.
As of March, Mitsui's bond portfolio consisted of about 2.92
trillion yen in domestic bonds and about 450 billion yen in
fully currency-hedged foreign bonds.
Fujioka said the company had no plans to reduce currency
hedging on foreign bonds because near-zero U.S. and European
short-term interest rates mean the cost of hedging is low.
Although U.S. and German bond yields hit record lows in July
on worries about the euro zone debt crisis, they still yield
more than Japanese government bonds, even after deducting
hedging costs.
In 10-year bonds, U.S. Treasuries yield US10YT=RR 1.73
percent and German Bunds yield 1.55 percent DE10YT=TWEB, more
than double Japanese government bonds' yield of 0.765 percent
JP10YTN=JBTC on Wednesday.
As of March, about 70 percent of Mitsui's foreign
currency-denominated assets were in dollars while most of the
remainder was in euros -- a makeup Fujioka said the company has
no plans to change drastically.
In the euro zone, Mitsui will continue to invest in German
and French bonds, while it does not hold debt of crisis-hit
countries, including Italy.
"At the moment, we are not buying them (Southern European
sovereign bonds). But then again, it's not that we will keep
Italy off the list permanently. If the situation in Spain
becomes clearer, then we don't need to worry about contagion to
Italy, which makes it more comfortable to buy Italian debt,"
Fujioka said.
Mitsui also plans to keep reducing its Japanese stock
holdings, saying it sees limited upside potential, even after it
slashed them by some 30 percent in the last financial year to
March 2012.
"The pace of reduction will be slower this year as we have
considerably reduced risk. But Japanese shares are still
unattractive. They are easily hit by the strong yen and the
global slowdown. It's hard to expect sharp a improvement in
(Japan's corporate) earnings," he said.
Since end-March, Japan's Nikkei average .N225 has lost 13
percent, the worst performance among developed countries.
