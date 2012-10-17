By Hideyuki Sano and Takefumi Ito

TOKYO Oct 17 Mitsui Life Insurance plans to increase its bond holdings by 30 to 40 billion yen ($380-$507 million) in the six months to March and continue reducing its Japanese equities exposure, sticking to a conservative investment strategy, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Mitsui, Japan's fifth-largest life insurer with assets under management of 6.5 trillion yen, will seek chances to buy bonds as it expects U.S. and Japanese yields to edge up this quarter with global monetary easing offsetting the effect of a slowing world economy.

The company did not specify how much it would buy in domestic and foreign bonds in the second half of the fiscal year to March, though it said it had increased its holdings of foreign bonds and cut those of domestic bonds in the first half.

"Bond yields likely hit a bottom in the summer and will probably rise in the current quarter," Akihiro Fujioka, head of investment planning at Mitsui, told Reuters in an interview.

"We would like to buy when that happens," he said.

Fujioka said the outlook for the following quarters was less certain due to the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax hikes set to take hold early next year, while the impact of monetary easing could also fade.

"Monetary easing is essentially just about buying time, not a solution to the fiscal problem. To solve it, you need growth. If you just have austerity measures, you might have more bad debts and the economy will just go down," Fujioka said.

"We will probably increase bonds by perhaps 30-40 billion yen. It will probably stop short of 50 billion yen," he said.

As of March, Mitsui's bond portfolio consisted of about 2.92 trillion yen in domestic bonds and about 450 billion yen in fully currency-hedged foreign bonds.

Fujioka said the company had no plans to reduce currency hedging on foreign bonds because near-zero U.S. and European short-term interest rates mean the cost of hedging is low.

Although U.S. and German bond yields hit record lows in July on worries about the euro zone debt crisis, they still yield more than Japanese government bonds, even after deducting hedging costs.

In 10-year bonds, U.S. Treasuries yield US10YT=RR 1.73 percent and German Bunds yield 1.55 percent DE10YT=TWEB, more than double Japanese government bonds' yield of 0.765 percent JP10YTN=JBTC on Wednesday.

As of March, about 70 percent of Mitsui's foreign currency-denominated assets were in dollars while most of the remainder was in euros -- a makeup Fujioka said the company has no plans to change drastically.

In the euro zone, Mitsui will continue to invest in German and French bonds, while it does not hold debt of crisis-hit countries, including Italy.

"At the moment, we are not buying them (Southern European sovereign bonds). But then again, it's not that we will keep Italy off the list permanently. If the situation in Spain becomes clearer, then we don't need to worry about contagion to Italy, which makes it more comfortable to buy Italian debt," Fujioka said.

Mitsui also plans to keep reducing its Japanese stock holdings, saying it sees limited upside potential, even after it slashed them by some 30 percent in the last financial year to March 2012.

"The pace of reduction will be slower this year as we have considerably reduced risk. But Japanese shares are still unattractive. They are easily hit by the strong yen and the global slowdown. It's hard to expect sharp a improvement in

(Japan's corporate) earnings," he said.

Since end-March, Japan's Nikkei average .N225 has lost 13 percent, the worst performance among developed countries.

($1 = 78.9000 Japanese yen)

