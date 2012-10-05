TOKYO Oct 5 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance plans to increase its purchases of yen bonds and will likely buy fewer foreign bonds this business year, a senior official said on Friday.

The Japanese life insurer plans to invest at least 140 billion yen ($17.9 billion) in yen bonds in the year to next March, increasing its initial plan to buy 120 billion yen worth, with a further increase possible depending on market conditions, said Takehiko Watabe, Fukoku's general manager of investment planning.

The insurer bought about 10 billion yen in foreign bonds in the April-September first half, concentrating on Canadian and Australian debt, but is likely fall short of its full-year plan to buy 42 billion yen worth of foreign bonds, he said.

The insurer currently hedges approximately 60 percent of its foreign assets against currency fluctuations, and plans to maintain that ratio, Watabe said in an interview with Reuters.

If the difference between U.S. and Japanese yields increases to more than 1.5 percentage points, then the insurer would be willing to buy more U.S. Treasuries, Watabe said, but he added, "We do not foresee that this will happen."

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Yoshiko Mori; Editing by Michael Watson)

