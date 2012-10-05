TOKYO Oct 5 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance plans
to increase its purchases of yen bonds and will likely buy fewer
foreign bonds this business year, a senior official said on
Friday.
The Japanese life insurer plans to invest at least 140
billion yen ($17.9 billion) in yen bonds in the year to next
March, increasing its initial plan to buy 120 billion yen worth,
with a further increase possible depending on market conditions,
said Takehiko Watabe, Fukoku's general manager of investment
planning.
The insurer bought about 10 billion yen in foreign bonds in
the April-September first half, concentrating on Canadian and
Australian debt, but is likely fall short of its full-year plan
to buy 42 billion yen worth of foreign bonds, he said.
The insurer currently hedges approximately 60 percent of its
foreign assets against currency fluctuations, and plans to
maintain that ratio, Watabe said in an interview with Reuters.
If the difference between U.S. and Japanese yields increases
to more than 1.5 percentage points, then the insurer would be
willing to buy more U.S. Treasuries, Watabe said, but he added,
"We do not foresee that this will happen."
