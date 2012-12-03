TOKYO Dec 3 Japan's No.1 golf course operator Accordia Golf Co said on Monday it will fight a takeover bid by its peer PGM Holdings KK.

PGM, Japan's No.2 golf course operator, said last month it would launch a tender offer to win control of Accordia Golf. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)