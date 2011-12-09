UPDATE 1-Zara-owner Inditex reports 18 pct rise in first-quarter profit
* Reported Q1 net profit of 654 mln euros, in line with forecasts
Dec 9 (Reuters) - MEGANESUPER PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 10.45 11.99 20.50 (-12.8 pct) Operating loss 137 mln 6 mln loss 609 mln Recurring loss 225 mln loss 63 mln loss 722 mln Net loss 316 mln loss 296 mln loss 1.21 EPS loss Y23.15 loss Y21.66 loss Y88.54 Annual div nil nil nil nil NOTE - Meganesuper Co Ltd is a retailer of eyeglasses For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3318.TK1.
* Reported Q1 net profit of 654 mln euros, in line with forecasts
WASHINGTON, June 14 More than 190 Democratic lawmakers sued President Donald Trump in federal court on Wednesday, saying he had accepted funds from foreign governments through his businesses without congressional consent in violation of the U.S. Constitution.