Dec 9 (Reuters) - OHMORI PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to end Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 756 mln 378 mln 3.10 (+99.7 pct) Operating loss 5 mln loss 89 mln 29 mln Recurring loss 3 mln loss 102 mln prft 14 mln Net loss 4 mln loss 102 mln prft 10 mln EPS loss Y0.05 loss Y1.32 prft Y0.13 NOTE - Ohmori Co Ltd is a civil engineering contractor with focus on sewage work For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1844.TK1.