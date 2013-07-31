TOKYO, July 31 Shares of Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) soared as much as 5.6 percent to 676 yen on Wednesday after the company surprised the market by raising its profit outlook for the first half ending September.

"It was a positive surprise because we did not expect the company to raise a half-year profit outlook," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm. "It gives hope that the company may raise its full-year outlook later this year as well."

The company now expects an operating profit of 145.0 billion yen ($1.48 billion) for the six months ending September, up from 130 billion yen.

For the full year to March 2014, Hitachi maintained its guidance for a net profit of 210 billion yen, an operating profit of 500 billion yen and sales of 9.2 trillion yen.

($1 = 98.0550 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Stephen Coates)

