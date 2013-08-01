TOKYO Aug 1 Shares in Toshiba Corp (6502.T) dropped 5.4 percent to 402 yen on Thursday morning, hitting a five-month low after its quarterly profit, weighed down by losses in its consumer electronics business, fell short of forecasts. [ID:nL4N0G012Y]

Toshiba said on Wednesday that its operating profit for April-June doubled to 24.35 billion yen ($248.33 million), below the 39.86 billion yen average estimate from seven analysts by Thomson Reuters StarMine, which puts heavier weighting on more recent estimates and highly rated analysts.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

