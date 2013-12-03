BRIEF-Gaumont to sell Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe stake, launch buyback offer
* Said on Tuesday it proposes a dividend of 1 euro per share which will be paid after July 25
TOKYO Dec 3 Fast Retailing said on Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing chain in Japan rose 7.7 percent in November from a year earlier, citing brisk sales of winter apparel amid colder weather.
Asia's top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Dominic Lau)
* Says the company is in deal to fully acquire 100 percent stake in fisheries firm Honda Suisan Co Ltd
* Orkla, Thon Holding as and Oestfold Energi have signed an agreement with the investment company Jotunfjell partners on the sale of Rygge Sivile Lufthavn as