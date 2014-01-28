TOKYO Jan 28 Sony Corp will buy a
factory from Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp
for 7 billion to 8 billion yen ($68 million to $78
million) to ramp up production of imaging sensors, sources told
Reuters on Tuesday, as demand for smartphones grows.
Sony, which claims around a third of the market for CMOS
imaging sensors used in cameras and smartphones, will spend a
further 20 billion to 30 billion yen on equipment to install in
the factory, according to one of the sources.
Last October, the firm said it hoped to extend CMOS capacity
by 20 percent in the next few years, with the bulk of this
business year's 60 billion yen budget for investment in
semiconductors going into the image sensors.
Renesas, which previously announced it would close the
factory in a restructuring move after making massive losses, was
reported by other Japanese media to be cutting a further 5,400
staff on Jan. 22.
The sources said the companies would release a formal
statement on the factory purchase on Wednesday.
($1=102.4350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)