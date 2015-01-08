BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Fast Retailing Co Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki:
* Will consider forecast revision after fall/winter season, gauging performance of operations and foreign exchange rates
* Domestic Uniqlo sales account for less than 50 percent of overall revenue for first time in Q1
* May have to raise prices given yen's rapid weakening
* One-yen depreciation against dollar adds 1 billion yen to operating profit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA ($502,512.56) VERSUS 1.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO