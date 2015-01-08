Jan 8 Fast Retailing Co Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki:

* Will consider forecast revision after fall/winter season, gauging performance of operations and foreign exchange rates

* Domestic Uniqlo sales account for less than 50 percent of overall revenue for first time in Q1

* May have to raise prices given yen's rapid weakening

* One-yen depreciation against dollar adds 1 billion yen to operating profit