TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists' median estimate for a 3.0 percent annual gain. The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 2.3 percent in the year to September. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 2.5 percent in October from a year earlier, versus a 2.5 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.