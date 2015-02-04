BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
Feb 4 Sony Corp :
* Says it expects to sell 39.2 million smartphones in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 41 million
* Says it expects to sell 14.5 million LCD TVs in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 14.5 million
* Says it expects to sell 17.5 million video games consoles in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 17 million
* Says it expects to sell 3.5 million handheld consoles in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 3.5 million
* Says it expects dollar-yen rate of 118 yen for January-March 2015 versus prev f'cast of 110 yen
* Says it expects euro-yen rate of 133 yen for January-March 2015 versus prev f'cast of 138 yen Further company coverage: (Reporting Ritsuko Ando)
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY