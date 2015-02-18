BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
Feb 18 Sony Corp Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said:
- to encourage head of each unit to be responsible for decision-making including M&A
- wants to resume dividend payments from 2015/16 financial year
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ritsuko Ando)
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.