Nikkei hits 17-month high after Macron wins French presidency
* Olympus dives after profit forecast undershoots expectation
March 2 Japan Tobacco Inc says:
* Signed agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co to market two new tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-based anti-HIV drugs in Japan
* Says under terms of agreement, Torii holds exclusive rights to market the drugs in Japan subsequent to JT's obtaining manufacturing and marketing approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 8 The euro hit a six-month high against the dollar on Monday while Asian shares gained and U.S. stock futures briefly touched a record high, on investor relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.