Chinese developers look for alternative fundraising strategies
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
March 3 Japan's Sharp Corp :
* Issues comment following media report it will seek aid from lenders, reorganise domestic operations
* Says considering various options for restructuring; media report is not based on any statement it has announced Source text for Eikon in Japanese: Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources