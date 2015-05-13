BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp :
* Say agreed to build long-term partnership
* Partnership aimed at leveraging both companies' resources to complement, enhance products, technologies
* To set up joint committee to evaluate how best to use each company's respective strengths
* Committee to encourage broad collaboration across range of fields including environmental and advanced safety technologies
* Agreement to go beyond "traditional framework of cooperation" Further company coverage: [ 7261.T] (Reporting By Edmund Klamann)
* Says expects 2017 capital spending will be about $575 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p4qp54) Further company coverage: