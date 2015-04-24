April 24 Mazda Motor Corp says:

* Assumes dollar rate of 120 yen in FY2015/16

* Assumes euro rate of 130 yen in FY2015/16

* Expects currency fluctuations to have negative impact of 34 billion yen on FY2015/16 operating profit

* Aims for global vehicle sales of 1.65 million in FY2018/19 under new business plan

* Aims for operating profit margin of over 7 percent in FY2018/19

* Assuming dollar-yen rate of 120, euro-yen rate of 130 under new business plan

* Aims for dividend payout ratio of more than 20 percent in FY2018/19 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)