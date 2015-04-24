BRIEF-Wanda Cinema posts box office revenue for April, Jan-April
* Says April box office revenue at 810 million yuan ($117.27 million)
April 24 Mazda Motor Corp says:
* Assumes dollar rate of 120 yen in FY2015/16
* Assumes euro rate of 130 yen in FY2015/16
* Expects currency fluctuations to have negative impact of 34 billion yen on FY2015/16 operating profit
* Aims for global vehicle sales of 1.65 million in FY2018/19 under new business plan
* Aims for operating profit margin of over 7 percent in FY2018/19
* Assuming dollar-yen rate of 120, euro-yen rate of 130 under new business plan
* Aims for dividend payout ratio of more than 20 percent in FY2018/19 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Says April box office revenue at 810 million yuan ($117.27 million)
* Board approves 1 million shares buyback at EGP 15.30 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2pWWtqp) Further company coverage: