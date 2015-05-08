BRIEF-BMW says launched autonomous test vehicle in California
* CFO says remains careful and cautious regarding the development of the U.S. market
May 8 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* Expects 2015/16 group-wide global sales of 8.90 million vehicles versus 8.97 million in fy2014/15
* Expects 2015/16 N.America sales of 2.83 million vehicles versus 2.72 million in fy2014/15
* Expects 2015/16 Japan sales of 2.12 million vehicles versus 2.15 million in fy2014/15
* Expects 2015/16 Non-Japan Asia sales of 1.44 million vehicles versus 1.49 million in fy2014/15
* Expects 2015/16 Europe sales of 820,000 vehicles versus 859,000 in fy2014/15
* Expects 2015/16 group-wide retail sales of 10.15 million vehicles versus 10.17 million in 2014/15
* To buy back up to 1.27 percent of own shares for up to 300 billion yen Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)
* CFO says remains careful and cautious regarding the development of the U.S. market
* Shares slightly higher premarket (Adds background, updates shares)