May 8 Toyota Motor Corp says:

* Expects 2015/16 group-wide global sales of 8.90 million vehicles versus 8.97 million in fy2014/15

* Expects 2015/16 N.America sales of 2.83 million vehicles versus 2.72 million in fy2014/15

* Expects 2015/16 Japan sales of 2.12 million vehicles versus 2.15 million in fy2014/15

* Expects 2015/16 Non-Japan Asia sales of 1.44 million vehicles versus 1.49 million in fy2014/15

* Expects 2015/16 Europe sales of 820,000 vehicles versus 859,000 in fy2014/15

* Expects 2015/16 group-wide retail sales of 10.15 million vehicles versus 10.17 million in 2014/15

* To buy back up to 1.27 percent of own shares for up to 300 billion yen Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)