BRIEF-BMW says launched autonomous test vehicle in California
* CFO says remains careful and cautious regarding the development of the U.S. market
May 8 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd :
* Says to boost global annual production capacity to 10.26 million vehicles by end-2016 from 829,000 in end-2014, ahead of previous plan Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)
* CFO says remains careful and cautious regarding the development of the U.S. market
* Shares slightly higher premarket (Adds background, updates shares)