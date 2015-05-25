Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
ZURICH, May 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,816 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
May 25 Japan Tobacco Inc :
* Says to sell beverage vending machine business to Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd
* Says to sell beverage vending machine business to Suntory Beverage for about 150 billion yen ($1.2 billion)
* Says agreement includes transfer of beverage brands "Roots" and "Momono Tennensui" Further company coverage: ($1 = 121.6100 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
ZURICH, May 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,816 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Says April total sales of 7083 vehicles versus 10,182 vehicles last year