BRIEF-Innovus Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Innovus Pharmaceuticals reports quarterly revenue for the first quarter 2017 of $2.2 million
June 18 Dr.Ci:Labo Co Ltd :
* Says to conduct 2-for-1 stock split Source text for Eikon in Japanese: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
* Innovus Pharmaceuticals reports quarterly revenue for the first quarter 2017 of $2.2 million
NEW YORK, May 12 Anthem Inc on Friday called off a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp, one day after the second-largest U.S. health insurer lost a Delaware business court ruling that could have kept alive the chances of a combination.