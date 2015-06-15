UPDATE 2-BP's profit triples on higher oil prices and output
* Net debt rises 9 pct quarter-on-quarter, as gearing climbs (Adds CFO quotes, shares, details)
June 15 Fast Retailing, Accenture PLC :
* Announce global partnership
* Announce partnership towards digital innovation in customer service
* Say partnership may be formalised in a joint venture between them in longer term
* Say under initiative, Accenture to build technology platform to collect customer insights to enable customised experience for customers
* Say Accenture will help Fast Retailing recruit talent to build enhanced customer experience team Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
May 2 A three-member consortium that includes German insurer Allianz has agreed to buy Affinity Water Ltd, the largest water-only supply firm in England and Wales by revenue, through two transactions, the group said on Tuesday.