Barclays CEO Staley in dispute with KKR over soured deal - WSJ
LONDON, May 2 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
July 9 Honda Motor Co Ltd :
* Honda ceo: will continue working with takata as business partners, but will not give financial aid
* Honda says its analysis of takata-made inflators shows that varying density of gas-producing chemicals may lead to abnormal deployment of air bag
* Honda says will also use inflators made by daicel, autoliv
* Honda says 39 percent of cars recalled so far in japan are brought in, excluding new recall
* Honda says takata-made sdi inflator will not be installed in new cars Further company coverage: (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi)
May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated payments from the government based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.