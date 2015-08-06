BRIEF-Crunchfish signs agreement with AR company LLVision
* CRUNCHFISH SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AR COMPANY LLVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 6 Kadokawa Dwango Corp :
* Says to buy back up to 4.2 percent of own shares worth 5 billion yen ($40 million) between Aug 10 and Oct 30 Further company coverage: ($1 = 124.8300 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America