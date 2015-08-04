BRIEF-Cummins says could acquire some subsystems technologies as electrified powertrain evolves - Conf Call
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment
Aug 4 Toyota Motor Corp says:
- China joint venture plant with China FAW Group Corp to add new production line in Tianjin, production to start by mid-2018
- new line in Tianjin to have annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles, to invest about 59 billion yen ($475 million)
- to end production at existing line at Tianjin plant by end-2017, joint venture's total output capacity to stay the same
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would take a charge of up to $100 million after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant in Valencia last month, a move that prompted the halting of its operations in Venezuela.