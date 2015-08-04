BRIEF-Cummins says could acquire some subsystems technologies as electrified powertrain evolves - Conf Call
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment
Aug 4 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Toyota says to buy back up to 600 billion yen ($4.8 billion) of own shares to offset dilution from issuance of model AA shares Further company coverage: ($1 = 123.9100 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would take a charge of up to $100 million after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant in Valencia last month, a move that prompted the halting of its operations in Venezuela.