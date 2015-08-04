BRIEF-Cummins says could acquire some subsystems technologies as electrified powertrain evolves - Conf Call
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment
Aug 4 Toyota Motor Corp Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake said:
- Sales volume in China robust but can't be optimistic about profitability
- Chinese market slowdown hasn't affected its auto sales Further company coverage: (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi)
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would take a charge of up to $100 million after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant in Valencia last month, a move that prompted the halting of its operations in Venezuela.