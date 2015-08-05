BRIEF-India's NDTV Ltd posts March-qtr consol profit
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 5 Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp :
* says to buy back up to about 1 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($804 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 124.3300 yen)
* Says its unit Formosa Prosonic Electronics Sdn. BHD plans to dispose plant and land for 10.8 million ringgit