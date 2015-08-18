BRIEF-Time2u international says entered into agreement with purchaser
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
Aug 18 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Chief Executive Officer Yoshinori Isozaki says in interview:
* Deflationary trend continues in beer and soft drinks market
* Will review strategic merit of Brazil operation after recovering its profitability
* Interested in raising its 48 percent stake in Philippine's San Miguel Brewery Inc
* Aims for at least 9 percent return on equity (ROE) in 2018 versus about 7 percent it projects for 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu)
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
ACCRA, May 3 Ghana's Cocobod is considering proposals to discount its premium main crop beans to local grinders as part of the new government's plans to increase local processing to 50 percent of annual output, the regulator's board chairman said on Wednesday.